Latest Injury Report For South Carolina

South Carolina got some unexpected news on Tuesday when their game against South Carolina State was rescheduled to Thursday evening in response to Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks now have a short week and must prepare accordingly.

Head coach Shane Beamer took the podium on Tuesday afternoon to discuss several topics. After South Carolina's convincing win over Charlotte, he was in a lighthearted mood but understood the team still had their work cut out for them.

The Gamecocks returned several impact players from the injury report last weekend. Corner Cam Smith and wide receiver Corey Rucker made massive plays that swung the tide of the contest, while safety RJ Roderick and edge rusher Alex Huntley dressed out. Huntley saw seventeen snaps while Roderick didn't play.

Beamer remained confident that the report would stay clean this week, providing updates on some significant difference makers.

"Couple of things on injuries, we're in a pretty good position right now. I would say that Rush is questionable this week. I would say that Wonnum is doubtful this week, and then everybody else would expect to get back. David Spaulding practiced a little bit today, so that was good to have him out there and optimistic that everyone else will be back as well."

Tackle Dylan Wonnum was a surprise scratch against Charlotte, and fans hope that isn't a long-term injury. Wonnum had a solid start to the season and was playing well on the right side.

Corner Darius Rush suffered a hamstring injury against Georgia and didn't return. He missed the Charlotte game and will likely be a game-time decision this weekend.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.