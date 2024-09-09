LSU vs South Carolina Betting Line Released - Tigers a Favorite vs Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh of a dominate 31 to 6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats as they move to (2-0) on the season. Headed into week three's matchup with the LSU Tigers, there's plenty of anticaption for Saturday's matchup. College Gameday is in town for the first time in over a decade and head coach Shane Beamer looks to move to (3-0) for the first time in his career.
The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. FanDuel has the line set at LSU -7.5, with the totals being set at 52.5. According to DraftKings, LSU is a 7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.
Kickoff is set for Noon Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Tigers starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier exited their contest last weekend against Nichols State, suffering a big hit before the half, he did not return. Nussmeier was seen moving around on the sideline before the half, only for LSU's backup, Rickie Collins to finish the contest.
South Carolina on the other hand, is fresh off arguably the most convincing and dominating conference win that head coach Shane Beamer has ever had. It was suffocating defense from the start of that football game agaisnt Kentucky a week ago, only for the offense to find it's explosive capabilities in the second half. South Carolina's 25-point conference win.
