Multiple Injured Gamecocks Seen Warming Up

According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, multiple injured Gamecocks were warming up and stretching on the field.

Cloninger later noted that Reed, Rucker, and Smith were all on the field stretching in pregame warmups. Each would be a massive addition to the lineup for a team that desperately needs to generate momentum.

The situation is fluid, as some may not participate in the evening's festivities. However, it's an encouraging sign to see these injured players begin to work their way back onto the field after long paths.

Head coach Shane Beamer indicated earlier in the week that the team expected to return a few difference makers to the lineup. Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers with new information as word begins to trickle out of Columbia.

How To Watch Charlotte @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 24th, 2022.

Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

