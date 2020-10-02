SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Muschamp Says Gamecocks Ready To Channel Emotions Against Florida

Chaunte'l Powell

When the Gamecocks head down Gainesville for their matchup against No. 5 Florida they take on a Gator team that is heavily favored to win. 

Head coach Will Muschamp said on his call-in radio show Thursday night the key to overcoming those odds is simple. 

"Find a way and put yourself in a position [to win]," he said.

Muschamp went on to say there was a lot of upset players after the 31-27 loss to Tennessee, which he sees as a good thing. 

"It was unfortunate to come in there Sunday, it was a hurtin' football team," he said. "Which,  you know what? Is a good thing from a standpoint of it was very important to them. After the ball game it was emotional in the locker room and that's a positive to me. The guys care. They guys are working hard. We came back with a pretty good practice on Tuesday, pretty good on Wednesday and pretty sharp today mentally. We need to have another good walk through tomorrow." 

Muschamp said he likes his teams odds in another one-score game. 

"Visualize and put yourself in the position late in the game," he said. "Fourth quarter, getting a critical third down stop, making a play on special teams. Put yourself in the moment and visualize it and it'll happen on game day. I told our guys, we're 14-8 in one score games, which is close to 70 percent winning percentage. That's good. We're gonna make good decisions as coaches and as a player make sure you're making good decisions on the field as well." 

INJURY UPDATE: Israel Mukuamu is expected to play while Jamar Brown is still day-to-day. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome To The A'ja Wilson Experience

2020 has given the basketball world a glimpse at something South Carolina Gamecock fans have known for some time now.A’ja Wilson’s star is bright and will continue to rise.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Reveal Uniforms For Florida Game

https://twitter.com/GamecockFB/status/1311772877448904705?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

MLB To Allow Limited Fans During Postseason

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1311430645952905217?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

What Jumped Out To Will Muschamp About The Florida Gators

Muschamp broke down a few aspects of the No. 5 Gator's high-powered offense.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Football Notebook - Florida Week

Some highlights from Will Muschamp's weekly interview.

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson And Las Vegas Aces Heading To WNBA Finals

The Aces got the 66-63 win over the Connecticut Sun to advance to the WNBA finals.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: Assessing The First Weekend

How teams around the SEC look after opening weekend.

SI Staff Report

A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA All-Defensive Team

https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1311018173441941512?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

New Year, Same Energy At Williams-Brice Stadium

Limited capacity seating didn't have any effect on the energy at Williams-Brice last Saturday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks in the Show Update - 2020 Regular Season

As the MLB regular season wraps up, two former Gamecocks gear up for the postseason and a few more hope to have their numbers called.

University of South Carolina Athletics