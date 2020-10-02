Muschamp Says Gamecocks Ready To Channel Emotions Against Florida

When the Gamecocks head down Gainesville for their matchup against No. 5 Florida they take on a Gator team that is heavily favored to win.

Head coach Will Muschamp said on his call-in radio show Thursday night the key to overcoming those odds is simple.

"Find a way and put yourself in a position [to win]," he said.

Muschamp went on to say there was a lot of upset players after the 31-27 loss to Tennessee, which he sees as a good thing.

"It was unfortunate to come in there Sunday, it was a hurtin' football team," he said. "Which, you know what? Is a good thing from a standpoint of it was very important to them. After the ball game it was emotional in the locker room and that's a positive to me. The guys care. They guys are working hard. We came back with a pretty good practice on Tuesday, pretty good on Wednesday and pretty sharp today mentally. We need to have another good walk through tomorrow."

Muschamp said he likes his teams odds in another one-score game.

"Visualize and put yourself in the position late in the game," he said. "Fourth quarter, getting a critical third down stop, making a play on special teams. Put yourself in the moment and visualize it and it'll happen on game day. I told our guys, we're 14-8 in one score games, which is close to 70 percent winning percentage. That's good. We're gonna make good decisions as coaches and as a player make sure you're making good decisions on the field as well."

INJURY UPDATE: Israel Mukuamu is expected to play while Jamar Brown is still day-to-day.