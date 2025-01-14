Gamecock Digest

NC State Defensive Back Brandon Cisse Transfers to South Carolina

North Carolina State defensive back Brandon Cisse transfers to South Carolina.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Devan Boykin (12) is greeted by teammate Brandon Cisse (25) after an interception during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Devan Boykin (12) is greeted by teammate Brandon Cisse (25) after an interception during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina State defensive back Brandon Cisse transfers to South Carolina.

The transfer portal window has closed for players to enter their name into the mix but the South Carolina Gamecocks are not done making additions to the roster. Former North Carolina State defensive back Brandon Cisse has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Cisse has played the last two seasons with the Wolfpack. He racked up 38 total tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss over those two seasons. He will be entering his junior season in 2025 with the Gamecocks.

Coming out of high school, Cisse was ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. The South Carolina native was a top-10 in-state evaluation and will now be returning to his home state for his 2025 college football season.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football