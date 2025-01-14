NC State Defensive Back Brandon Cisse Transfers to South Carolina
North Carolina State defensive back Brandon Cisse transfers to South Carolina.
The transfer portal window has closed for players to enter their name into the mix but the South Carolina Gamecocks are not done making additions to the roster. Former North Carolina State defensive back Brandon Cisse has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Cisse has played the last two seasons with the Wolfpack. He racked up 38 total tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss over those two seasons. He will be entering his junior season in 2025 with the Gamecocks.
Coming out of high school, Cisse was ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. The South Carolina native was a top-10 in-state evaluation and will now be returning to his home state for his 2025 college football season.
