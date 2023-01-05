Nick Emmanwori Named Freshman All-American By ESPN

Safety Nick Emmanwori was thrust into the first-team defense in the season's first game. Instead of letting his new role be a burden, he thrived under the circumstances, turning in one of the best freshman seasons seen by a Gamecock defensive back in several years.

Emmanwori was the leading tackler for the Gamecocks and has garnered recognition from multiple news publications, being named a freshman all-American by outlets like On3, Pro Football Focus, and the College Football Network.

There's something, however, about being recognized by ESPN that's just different due to the network's prestige that they've built over the decades being the most recognizable brand in all of sports broadcasting.

On Wednesday, the worldwide leader in sports announced their true freshman all-American team, which included Emmawori at the safety position.

With Emmanwori and corner DQ Smith roaming the middle of the field on the defensive side of the ball, the coaching staff should feel comfortable. Head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White have to believe that the Gamecocks' secondary will be in good hands for years to come as they continue to bring in defensive backs of the same mold.

