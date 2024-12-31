No. 20 Illinois Beats No. 15 South Carolina in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
In this story:
The Gamecocks lost a tough battle, falling 21-17 to Illinois in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. South Carolina finishes the season with a 9-4 record, leaving plenty for the team to reflect on this offseason as they prepare for the 2025 season.
Team Stats:
- Total Yards: South Carolina – 390 | Illinois – 375
- Rushing Yards: South Carolina – 130 | Illinois – 183
- Penalties: South Carolina – 6 for 55 yards | Illinois – 2 for 15 yards
Top Performers:
- QB LaNorris Sellers: 24-for-34, 260 passing yards, 1 touchdown; 19 rushing yards
- RB Oscar Adaway III: 14 carries, 69 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 1 touchdown
- WR Nyck Harbor: 4 receptions, 61 yards
- TE Joshua Simon: 6 receptions, 69 yards, 1 touchdown
- LB Demetrius Knight Jr.: 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 5 assists
Despite the tough loss, the Gamecocks showed plenty of promise and will look to use this defeat as motivation for the upcoming year.
