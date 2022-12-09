Isaiah Foskey Declares For NFL Draft

South Carolina will take on Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on December 30th. With the way college football has changed over the past decade, with more of a focus on player needs and the implementation of the transfer portal, both teams won't have critical players suiting up in Jacksonville.

The Fighting Irish have already found out that they won't have star tight end Michael Mayer in the lineup, which will be a big blow to their passing game offensively.

Now it appears the Irish will be without one of the best defenders, as defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey announced his intentions on Thursday afternoon to opt-out of the Gator Bowl and begin his preparations for the upcoming NFL draft. He is one of the best defenders in America and will be a major loss for the team.

Foskey has racked up fourteen tackles for loss and eleven sacks for the Irish this season.

No other Notre Dame defensive lineman accumulated more than three sacks throughout the 2022 season, which means that South Carolina's offensive linemen shouldn't face as many issues regarding trying to thwart Notre Dame's pass rush in a few weeks.

