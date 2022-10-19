Oklahoma & Texas Will Remain In Big 12 Through 2025

Conference realignment has been a hot topic of conversation for the past few years. Oklahoma and Texas kicked things off by announcing a move to the SEC during the summer of 2021.

At the time, the move seemed imminent. We continue to gain more clarity on the situation, and it appears the Red River rivals will remain in the Big 12 for the next three seasons.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmak spoke at basketball's annual conference media days and clarified the situation. He emphasized that they aren't going anywhere until their contracts are fulfilled, which would happen at the end of the 2025 season.

"They're going to be here through 2025. They've committed themselves in advance of me getting here, and they've reiterated that commitment, so they'll be here through the duration. My relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very, very strong, and they are full members. We're looking forward to working with them."

TV media deals were always going to play a factor. You can't up and leave at the tip of a hat, as media partners have a say in where and when schools can change locations. Many of these changes will occur during the middle part of the decade.

