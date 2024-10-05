Gamecock Digest

Ole Miss to Face South Carolina Without Star EDGE Princely Umanmielen

Fisher Brewer

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) during pregame activity against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Ole Miss will be without one of its key defensive players, Princely Umanmielen, in tomorrow’s game against South Carolina. The star EDGE rusher sustained an injury last week during Ole Miss's victory over Kentucky, forcing him to sit out this critical SEC matchup.

Umanmielen has been a standout for the Rebels this season, recording 13 tackles and 3.5 sacks thus far. A highly regarded transfer from Florida, his presence has been instrumental in making Ole Miss one of the top pass-rushing defenses in the country. His absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has been a significant factor in disrupting opposing offenses.

The loss of Umanmielen is a tough blow for Ole Miss, which is already dealing with a lengthy injury list. As they prepare to take on a formidable South Carolina team, the Rebels will have to adjust without one of their defensive leaders, making an already challenging game even more difficult.

