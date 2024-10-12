ON3's J.D. PicKell Calls South Carolina's Defensive Line "Must-See TV
J.D. PicKell, a former player at both Cornell and Baylor University and host of the popular podcast The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell on ON3, recently took to Twitter to highlight the impressive performance of South Carolina's defensive line.
This season, the Gamecocks have amassed an impressive 17 sacks, with standout performances from players like Kyle Kennard and freshman Dylan Stewart. Kennard leads the team with 7.5 sacks, including two in a standout game against Alabama. Meanwhile, Stewart has also made a significant impact, recording 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles so far this season. His early-season performance has drawn comparisons to that of freshman Jadeveon Clowney, with NFL scouts already raving about his potential, suggesting he could be a top-10 pick in this year's draft.
The Gamecocks have what I call the best D-line in the nation, led by the best edge rusher, Kyle Kennard,a sentiment that was later echoed on The Paul Finebaum Show.
With such strong performances, it’s no wonder PicKell referred to South Carolina’s defensive line as “must-see TV.
