Panthers Show Interest in South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway at Shrine Bowl
Former South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway is drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers, as the team met with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl, per @ArmChairGMCJ on X.
Hemingway, a 6-foot-3, 288-pound veteran, was a key piece of the Gamecocks’ defense in 2024. He played in all 13 games, making 11 starts, and earned Third-Team All-SEC honors after posting 25 tackles, 4 sacks, 29 pressures, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
If the Panthers decide to bring Hemingway to Charlotte, he would join a growing list of former Gamecocks on the roster, including Jadeveon Clowney, Xavier Legette, Jaycee Horn, and D.J. Wonnum. With Carolina looking to bolster its defensive line, Hemingway’s SEC experience and versatility could make him an intriguing fit.
As the NFL Draft approaches, Hemingway’s performance at the Shrine Bowl and his meetings with teams like the Panthers will be crucial in determining his next step. If Carolina sees him as a potential piece for their defensive front, he could soon find himself staying close to home in the NFL.
