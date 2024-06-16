PFF names two gamecock linebackers as top 10 in the SEC
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their list of highest-graded returning linebackers, which included South Carolina’s Bam Martin-Scott (74.9) and Demetrius Knight II (77.8).
Knight arrived in Columbia this past January with one year of eligibility remaining, transferring from Charlotte after one season. He started his career at Georgia Tech in 2019 as a quarterback recruit before converting to linebacker during his freshman year.
After four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Knight transferred to Charlotte for the 2023 season. In his lone season with the team, Knight posted career highs across the board, recording 96 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, earning him first-team All-AAC honors. Knight particularly excelled in coverage, grabbing three interceptions and contributing to a coverage grade of 91.9 according to PFF.
Martin-Scott is entering his third season of play with the Gamecocks, his fourth with the program, and his sixth year of eligibility. In his two seasons playing for South Carolina, Martin-Scott has posted PFF grades of 74+ and has become one of the most reliable tacklers in the SEC. Remarkably, the sixth-year senior has registered zero missed tackles in his two seasons with the team.
When you add redshirt senior Debo Williams, the Gamecocks' leading tackler last season with 113 tackles, South Carolina looks to have one of the best linebacker groups in the SEC.
