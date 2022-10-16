REACTION: Tennessee Becomes Formidable Foe

Many fans assumed Georgia and Clemson would be the only juggernauts South Carolina would face this season. While Arkansas and Kentucky are improved programs, they aren't national contenders.

However, a new team has entered the mix. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Alabama on a walk-off field goal, marking their first win over the Crimson Tide in the last seventeen games.

Head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker are the talk of college football. The Volunteers are one of the most efficient offenses around, routinely shredding high-caliber defenses.

While Alabama's defensive unit isn't as good as some projected, they still have many first-round talents. However, it didn't matter who was on the field on Saturday evening. Tennessee scored 52 points and, at moments, left opportunities on the field.

South Carolina hosts Tennessee on November 19. The Gamecocks will hope to have gained momentum at that point in time, as they should be favored in their next three games.

However, Tennessee is a new measuring stick for college programs. The Gamecocks now have three chances to see where their rebuild stands and should see improvements from one game to the next.

They will be well-equipped to handle any scenario by the time they take on Clemson in the last game of the regular season. South Carolina may not win the Tennessee game but have several subgoals that became reality this afternoon.

Beamer and company have handled tests well since arriving in Columbia. They continue to be put in tough circumstances and come away on the other side unscathed, and hopefully can do that in the next few weeks.

