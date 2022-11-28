Report: Shane Beamer Amidst Contract Negotiations With School

Head coach Shane Beamer has accomplished multiple feats as South Carolina's head football coach. He led them to a bowl game in his first season, becoming just the sixth coach in program history to achieve this mark.

This season, Beamer has helped the Gamecocks break multi-year losing streaks against Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Clemson, with the latter two being two consecutive top-ten victories, the first time in school history this has occurred.

The program also achieved a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2013 and is finishing the regular season ranked for the first time in nine years.

When you continue to raise the bar in such a short time in college football, you're bound to be compensated as such eventually. According to a report by GamecockCentral's Chris Clark, the university is looking into a new contract for Shane Beamer.

Beamer is currently on a 5-year contract that can pay him upwards of 2.75 million dollars annually. While the details haven't been worked out as of now, there's no doubt that Beamer has earned the right to have his contract revisited.

