Report: South Carolina to Face Illinois in Citrus Bowl
A source has informed 247Sports that the South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl. The matchup is scheduled for December 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium.
South Carolina was reportedly chosen over Alabama for this prestigious bowl game, marking a significant moment for the Gamecocks as they look to close out their season on a high note. Initially, there was strong speculation that the team might play in the Gator Bowl, but South Carolina’s strong season and its high-profile storylines have landed them in the Citrus Bowl, a more prestigious opportunity.
This selection comes after a season in which South Carolina fell agonizingly short of making the College Football Playoff, leaving many fans and players feeling robbed of what could have been a historic achievement. However, the Citrus Bowl offers a chance to end the season on a big stage against a formidable opponent.
Illinois enters the game with a 9-3 record and will present a stiff challenge for the Gamecocks. Adding an interesting layer to the matchup is the presence of former South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, who now holds the same position with the Fighting Illini. While Stepp’s departure from South Carolina was somewhat complicated, his connection to the program adds intrigue to the storyline.
The Citrus Bowl has long been one of college football’s most respected postseason games, traditionally pairing top teams from the SEC and Big Ten. Its reputation as a New Year’s bowl game underscores the significance of this matchup. For South Carolina, it’s an opportunity to compete on a national stage and prove their standing among the nation’s best teams.
Kickoff is set giving Gamecock fans a chance to travel to sunny Orlando and support their team in one of the premier games of the bowl season.
