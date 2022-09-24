Several Gamecocks In For Charlotte

Multiple outlets have reported that injured Gamecocks are dressing for tonight's contest and will be available.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker will make his season debut after transferring in from Arkansas State. Others will return after missing extended time with various injuries, and it appears South Carolina is almost back to full strength.

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) IN - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) IN - Rucker will make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer provides a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) IN - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) IN - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction. He will miss his fourth consecutive game this weekend.

Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

