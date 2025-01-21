Shane Beamer and 2025 Gamecocks Football Class to Be Introduced at Basketball Game vs. Mississippi State
On Saturday, January 25, the South Carolina Gamecocks football program will introduce the new members of its 2025 squad during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Mississippi State. This exciting announcement will take place at Colonial Life Arena, where Coach Shane Beamer will address the crowd. Several incoming recruits and transfers will be recognized during the intermission, marking a key moment in the program’s future.
2025 Freshman Class:
- QB Cutter Woods
- WR Brian Rowe
- WR Lex Cyrus
- WR Malik Clark
- WR Jordon Gidron
- WR Jayden Sellers
- WR Donovan Murph
- TE Mike Tyler
- OT Damola Ajidahun
- OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- DL Zavion Hardy
- DL Caleb Williams
- DL Christian Ingram
- EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- EDGE Anthony Addison
- EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- EDGE Josh Smith
- LB Donovan Darden
- LB Jaquel Holman
- LB Taeshawn Alston
- LB AJ Holloway
- CB Christopher Hatfield
- S Kendall Daniels Jr.
- S Damarcus Leach
- LS Kyler Farrow
- K Max Kelley
2025 Transfer Class:
- QB Air Noland (from Ohio State)
- RB Rahsul Faison (from Utah State)
- TE Jordan Dingle (from Kentucky)
- IOL Boaz Stanley (from Troy)
- IOL Nick Sharpe (from Wake Forest)
- IOL Rodney Newsom Jr. (from Western Kentucky)
- DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (from Texas A&M)
- DT Davonte Miles (from Bowling Green)
- EDGE Jaylen Brown (from Missouri)
- LB Shawn Murphy (from Florida State)
- LB Justin Okoronkwo (from Alabama)
- CB Myles Norwood (from Ball State)
- CB Brandon Cisse (from North Carolina State)
Fans attending the basketball game will get a glimpse of the new talent that will join the football program this upcoming season. With many of these players already enrolled, the Gamecocks' future is looking bright. Coach Beamer and his team are committed to continuing their success, and these fresh faces are set to be a key part of the team’s future growth.
In addition to the recognition at halftime, several members of the 2025 class will also be available to sign autographs on the concourse before the game. Doors will open at noon, one hour prior to tip-off.
