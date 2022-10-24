Beamer Confirms South Carolina Is At Full Strength

A win against Texas A&M was already an incredible achievement. However, South Carolina got more good news on Sunday afternoon when head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media.

The Gamecocks didn't suffer any significant injuries against the Aggies, and no one will be added to the injury report. Running back MarShawn Lloyd got banged up after a touchdown run, but Beamer said that it was nothing serious.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker's status is uncertain, as he has been active for one game thus far. Rucker reeled in a touchdown during his lone appearance but has dealt with a preseason injury that has nagged him.

Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins should push to be active. He had knee surgery that sidelined him indefinitely, but Beamer said he practiced during Thursday's session before Texas A&M.

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks took a nasty fall going up for a pass on Saturday, one that took him out of action. While it was a scary situation, Beamer made no mention of him and it seems Brooks will be fine.

South Carolina pivots to prepare for Missouri, an unimpressive team on paper but one that is physical and competitive. The Tigers are on their way up in the SEC East and rebuilding like the Gamecocks.

However, South Carolina is far ahead of Missouri and should handle business on Saturday. Nonetheless, a clean injury sheet always bodes well for a productive week of practice.

