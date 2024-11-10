Gamecock Digest

Shane Beamer's Bold Message to Ranking Committees After Gamecocks' Victory Over Vanderbilt

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer had a strong message for the ranking committees following his team's dominant 28-7 road win over the No. 24-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores.

Beamer expressed his frustration with the rankings, saying, “The people that do the rankings don’t think we’re worth a crap… Don’t rank us this week, we’re good where we are.”

The Gamecocks, now sitting at 6-3 on the season, continue to impress with one of the best defenses in the country, led by a dominant defensive line unit that ranks among the best in college football. After defeating Vanderbilt, South Carolina has three regular-season games left: a home game against No. 25 Missouri next week, followed by a home contest against Wofford, and a road matchup against a ranked Clemson team.

If the Gamecocks win out, they would give themselves a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff, with ESPN currently giving them a 63% probability of making it. Despite the impressive win, Beamer remains focused on keeping his team grounded and emphasizes their progress without getting caught up in rankings.

