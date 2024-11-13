Gamecock Digest

Shane Beamer Says South Carolina Being in the Top-25 Isn't the Goal

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer says being ranked in the top-25 rankings isn't the goal.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer says being ranked in the top-25 rankings isn't the goal.

The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country now.

Following Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, head coach Shane Beamer had some strong words about his program not being ranked.

Beamer expressed his frustration with the rankings, saying, “The people that do the rankings don’t think we’re worth a crap… Don’t rank us this week, we’re good where we are.”

The College Football Playoff Committee ranked the Gamecocks 21st in the second round of the rankings, but Beamer said being ranked in the top-25 was never the goal for his program.

"Let's be real, last time we got ranked we didn't play worth a crap the next week... Nobody's goal was to win 6 games and be in the top 25. We all had higher expectations going into the season."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football