South Carolina Football 2024 Wins Projection, Rankings, and Betting Insights
Las Vegas has set the over/under for South Carolina football wins in 2024 at 5.5. For those unfamiliar with gambling, this means bettors can wager on whether the Gamecocks will win six or more games (taking the over) or five or fewer games (taking the under).
ESPN recently released their 2024 Football Power Index (FPI) metrics, ranking the Gamecocks 33rd overall with a 6.2 rating. They also projected South Carolina to finish the 2024 season with a 6-6 record. While gamblers should rarely make bets based solely on these rankings, if one were to use the FPI rankings to decide on the over/under, they should consider taking the over.
Here’s how every team on South Carolina’s 2024 schedule ranks according to ESPN’s FPI:
● Old Dominion: 108th
● Kentucky: 34th
● LSU: 13th
● Akron: 128th
● Ole Miss: 16th
● Alabama: 5th
● Oklahoma: 8th
● Texas A&M: 14th
● Vanderbilt: 76th
● Missouri: 10th
● Wofford: Unranked (FCS)
● Clemson: 15th
Based on these rankings, ESPN expects the Gamecocks to win against Old Dominion, Kentucky, Akron, Vanderbilt, and Wofford, and to pull off an upset against a higher-ranked opponent.
South Carolina will kick off their season at home on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 4:15 PM EST against Old Dominion.
