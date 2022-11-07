South Carolina Football Receives Ranked Votes

South Carolina silenced doubters on Saturday night, outplaying Vanderbilt for four quarters. While the win won't lead to headlines, it halted some negative feelings within the building.

The Gamecocks climbed all the way to No. 25 before falling to Missouri. The national media soured on them, noting offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and company hadn't put together a complete game.

They silenced that noise against Vanderbilt. Satterfield ensured every playmaker touched the ball, including tight end Jaheim Bell who had a season-high 16 touches. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. went over 100 yards and added two touchdowns, while others got creative targets.

Things weren't perfect, but South Carolina handled business, a common theme this year. They now march forward into a brutal three-game stretch featuring some of the top talents in college football.

However, college football teaches us that anyone can win on any given afternoon. South Carolina continues to position itself to win games, and national relevancy will follow. Beamer has them pointed in the right direction, a refreshing change of pace for a program that has stayed out of national headlines for years on end.

