South Carolina Gamecocks Area for Improvement is Glaringly Obvious
In 2023, South Carolina fielded one of the statistically worst offensive line units in all the FBS. The Gamecocks rushed for 1,021 total yards, which was good for 126th out of 130 teams in 2023, as well as the 2nd fewest yards per carry with 2.77. South Carolina also gave up 41 sacks, which ranked 118th overall in 2023. No offense can thrive when the big boys up front can’t reset the line of scrimmage in the run game or keep the quarterback upright in the passing game.
The Good News!
Luckily for Gamecock fans, Shane Beamer and staff seem to have noticed their deficiencies. Three of the five starters on last season’s line are returning with another year of invaluable SEC experience. South Carolina also signed six new offensive linemen in 2024, including three experienced transfers and three incoming freshmen. Not to mention, they signed their highest-rated offensive tackle tandem in decades. Joshiah Thompson and Kam Pringle both ranked inside the top-200 consensus rankings, with Thompson being the highest rated offensive line commit ever at South Carolina according to 247sports.
Bottom Line
If South Carolina wants to improve upon their disappointing 5-7 season in 2023, the Gamecocks MUST improve up front to compete against a grueling SEC schedule. South Carolina fans should hope to see a higher level of play in week one against Old Dominion on 31 August 2024.
