South Carolina Gamecocks Commit Visiting SEC School
South Carolina commit Andrew Jones taking a visit to Ole Miss.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have already been very active in the transfer portal and one of the biggest names they landed already is linebacker Andrew Jones out of Grambling. Jones committed to South Carolina earlier this week but it doesn't look like his recruitment is over just yet.
According to Rebels 247, Jones is on a visit to Ole Miss today and they will be working to flip the current Gamecock commit.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, Jones is coming off an incredible season at Grambling. He recorded 122 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble, earning him recognition as the SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a SWAC All-American.
Jones’ production speaks for itself, but his leadership and experience could be just as valuable to a South Carolina defense that looks to take a step forward next season. With one year of eligibility remaining, Jones will have the opportunity to prove himself on one of college football's biggest stages.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
- Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!