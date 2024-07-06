South Carolina Gamecocks Freshman Mentioned in Instant Impact List
South Carolina has some improvements to make on the football field following a (5-7) record in year three under head coach Shane Beamer. If they plan to make a drastic improvement from a year ago, it'll be on the shoulders of new and young players. Players like freshman WR, Mazeo Bennett. Bennett was. four-star signing in the 2024 recruiting class and he's been on campus since January working to have an immediate impact this fall for the Gamecocks.
CBS sports recently released their list of impact targets for the 2024 season:
It is a mostly new cast of characters running, passing and catching the football for South Carolina. That spells an opportunity for Bennett, who drew praise for his spring practice performance. The Big Spur included Bennett in its prediction of which Gamecocks freshmen will play the most in 2024. His speed has drawn rave reviews. - CBS on Freshman Mazeo Bennett
Bennett saw just two catches for 11 yards during the Spring Game back in April and he's working to continue to build rapport with first-year starter LaNorris Sellers. Sellers has plenty of anticpation and hype around his first year as a starter. Beamer announced him as their guy pretty early in the process this offseason, hoping to likely instill some confidence in the young and talenter player.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!