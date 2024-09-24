South Carolina Gamecocks' Mazeo Bennett Rated Highest Ranked Freshman in CFB
South Carolina has re-established themselves on the high school recruiting trail since the arrival of head coach Shane Beamer. They've landed multiple five-stars, they've managed to recruit inside the top-20 on a consistent basis, and they are hitting home runs on young players, as shown in the early 2024 results.
Sure, they are (3-1) with a home loss to LSU after establishing a 17-0 lead, but the future appears to be brighter than ever before for this Beamer regime. The world by now knows about freshman EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart. The former five-star freshman has more than lived up to the hype entering college. Though Stewart is being joined by a fellow 2024 class signnee in the form of WR Mazeo Bennett.
Bennett was recently ranked the highest-rated freshman in all of college football for his week 4 performance.
