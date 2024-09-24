Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks' Mazeo Bennett Rated Highest Ranked Freshman in CFB

South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett (3) runs playing Louisiana State University during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
South Carolina has re-established themselves on the high school recruiting trail since the arrival of head coach Shane Beamer. They've landed multiple five-stars, they've managed to recruit inside the top-20 on a consistent basis, and they are hitting home runs on young players, as shown in the early 2024 results.

Sure, they are (3-1) with a home loss to LSU after establishing a 17-0 lead, but the future appears to be brighter than ever before for this Beamer regime. The world by now knows about freshman EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart. The former five-star freshman has more than lived up to the hype entering college. Though Stewart is being joined by a fellow 2024 class signnee in the form of WR Mazeo Bennett.

Bennett was recently ranked the highest-rated freshman in all of college football for his week 4 performance.

