South Carolina Gamecocks Target Darius Gray Announces Commitment Date
One of the nation's top remaining uncommitted prospects, OL, Darius Gray has announced a commitment date. The Gamecocks target will come off the board August 22nd.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are currently sitting at (13) verbal commitments in the 2026 class, led by blue-chip QB, Landon Duckworth. They are currently ranked 29th overall on the consensus rankings, per 247sports.
However, they could potentially be rocketing up recruiting rankings come August 22nd if they are able to land 5-star OL, Darius Gray. Gray announced July 26th that he will be choosing between his final five on August 22nd.
South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee, Ohio State, and LSU made the final cut. Here's what Gray had to say about South Carolina in a recent interview with On SI.
South Carolina: “They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same. You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
