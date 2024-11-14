Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report Release

The official injury report for South Carolina vs Missouri has been released.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks at the referee after a flag is thrown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks at the referee after a flag is thrown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The official injury report for South Carolina vs Missouri has been released.

The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country and 21st overall in the college football playoff rankings.

The Gamecocks are now faced with the task of going up against the Missouri Tigers, who narrowly escape past the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their starting quarterback Brady Cook has been banged up which has created some offensive regression. South Carolina on the other hand is playing great football over the last few weeks, and have opened as a massive favorite over Missouri as a result.

South Carolina vs Missouri Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Nick Barrett, DT: Out
- Gilber Edmond, EDGE: Doubtful
- DQ Smith, DB: Probable
- Josiah Thompson, OL: Probable

Missouri:
- Darris Smith, DE: Out
- Sam Horn, QB: Out
- Khalil Jacobs, LB: Out
- Joe Moore, DE: Out
- Connor Tollison, OL: Out
- Mookie Cooper, WR: Doubtful
- Brady Cook, QB: Doubtful
- Brayshawn Littlejohn, LB: Questionable

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football