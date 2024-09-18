South Carolina Injury Report Entering Matchup vs Akron
The South Carolina Gamecocks have another non Power-5 football game of the season on Saturday afternoon inside Williams-Brice stadium agaisnt the Akron Zips. It's a Gamecocks football program that sees 6 straight SEC games. After an emotional loss to the LSU Tigers at home, it's a relatively banged up football team. Including their star quarterback.
Here's the latest on the South Carolina Injury Report entering their matchup with Akron.
South Carolina Gamecocks Injury Report
QB, LaNorris Sellers (Ankle) - Shane Beamer told reporters Tuesday that Sellers assured him he would be good to go this weekend vs Akron. "We told Robby and Davis (Beville) they’ll continue to compete this week and LaNorris assures me he’s good and will be ready to roll"
South Carolina DL TJ Sanders went down as well during the contest vs LSU, as did WR Jared Brown, though Beamer things everyone could be back come Saturday. "Everybody did a little bit today to a certain degree and I think they’ll all be able to do a degree more tomorrow and then we’ll see as we get closer to Saturday from a health standpoint where we are."
