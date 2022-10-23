South Carolina Officially Ranked

Most coaches hate the idea of rankings during the regular season because a ranking can become an unwarranted distraction for the team, with the sole exception for college football potentially being the college football playoff rankings that have taken place since the 2014 season.

However, it becomes hard to ignore when you get on a roll, especially for a program that's been through so much. For quarterback Spencer Rattler, he said the quiet part out loud in his postgame press conference on Saturday night after the big win over Texas A&M.

"I mean, when are we gonna be ranked, you know."

Rattler and this team will no longer need to ask that question, as when the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Poll were released on Saturday afternoon, the Gamecocks appeared at the No. 25 spot for both polls, respectively.

It's the first time since 2018 that the Gamecocks have been ranked in either poll, which shows just how much of an impact head coach Shane Beamer has had. South Carolina is on a roll, and looks to continue it the rest of the way.

