South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Among Representatives at SEC Media Days
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to SEC Media Days and head coach Shane Beamer is taking three players alongside him. QB, LaNorris Sellers, DT, Nick Barrett, and DB, DQ Smith.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 college football season with plenty of hopes and aspirations about what could be in store for them this fall. Following a (9-3) regular season record a year ago, the Gamecocks look to improve upon that mark, potentially reaching their first College Football Playoff in school history.
For most, the turning of the offseason page begins at SEC Media Days. The league’s unveiling is annually on national television. It gives head coaches like Shane Beamer an opportunity to give an update on where the program stands, but also introduce his team’s leaders for that season to the world.
This year, Shane Beamer will be accompanied by QB LaNorris Sellers, DT Nick Barrett, and DB DQ Smith, according to the school’s release today.
