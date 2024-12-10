South Carolina QB Robby Ashford Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford enters transfer portal.
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open and the Gamecocks are set to take a hit to their quarterback room as Robby Ashford has announced he is re-entering the transfer portal. Ashford transferred from Auburn to South Carolina this past offseason and now will look for another new home.
Ashford served as a backup this season behind LaNorris Sellers but had to step into the starting role during Sellers' absence due to injury. He also had to finished the LSU game as Sellers got injured right before the second half of the game.
Ashford finished this season with 324 passing yards, 227 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He just recently wrapped up his third season as a college football player, which means he is likely finding a school where he will finish his career out at.
