South Carolina Ranked In CFP Poll

Head coach Shane Beamer continues to break program norms. South Carolina finished the season ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2013, beating consecutive top-10 opponents.

They have never ended the season ranked in the CFP Poll until now. The committee rated them as the No. 19 team in college football, a big jump from where they stood midseason.

The Gamecocks still await their bowl game destination, which will come on Sunday. There are several possible destinations, as they are one of the hottest teams in college football.

Carolina's offense is the talk of the town. They have several legitimate NFL prospects rounding into form to close the year, reviving a desolate offensive unit that some wrote off months into the season.

They are the clear exception in college football, and much of their success should be attributed to the culture Beamer has built. Players and coaches develop mutual respect, a rarity in today's world.

Their hard work has finally been rewarded, and a strong week continues. They should get more good news with the bowl game decision in the coming days. One thing is sure: it's good to be in the garnet and black.

