South Carolina's Dante Reno Ranked Top 25 Freshman Quarterback
South Carolina Gamecock Dante Reno was ranked as a top 25 freshman quarterback in college football by expert.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will have some changes on offense this season with quarterback Spencer Rattler now in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. He was a key factor in the Gamecock's success in 2023, but now they will have to search for answers elsewhere. LaNorris Sellers has already been tabbed as the likely starter for the 2024 season, but they have another option in the room who could play a big role in the future.
College football expert Phil Steele released his rankings for the top 25 freshmen quarterbacks leading into the 2024 season and South Carolina's Dante Reno came in at 25th on the list. Reno was a three-star prospect, a borderline top 500 player and a 33rd-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
The poise and accuracy Dante consistently displays on the field should also be noted, especially when the pocket collapses around him. The 5th best player in Connecticut finished his senior season throwing for 2358 yards (64% completion rate) and 20 TD, averaging 262 passing yards per game. Reno, who played for Cheshire Academy High School, finished his senior year as an Under Armour All-American and made it to the Elite 11 finals.
