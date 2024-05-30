South Carolina's Football Team Learns Kickoff Times For Weeks 1 & 3
While we are currently in the midst of talking season, football fans are always looking for some kind of morsel that gives them a sign that games are upon us. Several landmark events in the SEC, like Spring Meetings, Media days in July, and the first day of preseason camp, are usually what these crowds look forward to, but one thing that goes unnoticed is the announced kickoff times for select games.
On Thursday afternoon, South Carolina football fans learned the kickoff times for their first two home games of the season in weeks one and three against the Old Dominion Monarchs and the LSU Tigers. The Gamecocks will kick off their season opener against the Monarchs on Saturday, August 31st at 4:15 PM ET on the SEC Network. Carolina's week three home bout against the Tigers, their first since 2008, will begin at 12:00 PM ET on ABC.
As previously announced, the Gamecocks' SEC opener against Kentucky in week two will start at 3:30 PM ET or 2:30 PM CT on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN app.
