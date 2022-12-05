Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

Tight end Austin Stogner has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Stogner transferred to Columbia after spending the first part of his college career in Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley. He transferred to Carolina after Riley left for USC.

He pitched quarterback Spencer Rattler on coming to South Carolina, emphasizing the work that head coach Shane Beamer has done. Rattler ultimately decided to join Stogner, and the two developed an early connection.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, becoming a reliable player over the middle of the field. He played off tight end Nate Adkins, who became a premier blocking tight end for South Carolina.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise. Stogner reportedly loved the atmosphere of the team, and the team has just achieved historic success. South Carolina beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

