Skip to main content

Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

According to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner has entered the transfer portal.

Tight end Austin Stogner has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Stogner transferred to Columbia after spending the first part of his college career in Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley. He transferred to Carolina after Riley left for USC.

He pitched quarterback Spencer Rattler on coming to South Carolina, emphasizing the work that head coach Shane Beamer has done. Rattler ultimately decided to join Stogner, and the two developed an early connection.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, becoming a reliable player over the middle of the field. He played off tight end Nate Adkins, who became a premier blocking tight end for South Carolina.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise. Stogner reportedly loved the atmosphere of the team, and the team has just achieved historic success. South Carolina beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19420955
Football

Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19560596
Football

DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19510837
Football

The Notre Dame Starter Pack

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19419444
Football

Everything Shane Beamer Said At Bowl Presser

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19478614
Football

Josh Vann Questionable For Gator Bowl

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19512761
Football

South Carolina’s Bowl Destination Revealed

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19149928
Recruiting

Braylon Burnside's Complete Profile Translates

By Evan Crowell
IMG_0104
Recruiting

Cam Scott Cuts Recruitment Down

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19440749
Football

REACTION: What Spencer Rattler's Bowl Game Status Means

By Evan Crowell