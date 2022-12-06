Skip to main content

CJ Dippre Set To Visit South Carolina

According to The State's Ben Portnoy, tight end CJ Dippre will visit South Carolina within the next week.

South Carolina lost two tight ends to the transfer portal on Monday. Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner are on to new destinations; reports indicated Bell was unhappy with the playcalling while Stogner wanted to go closer to home.

Therefore, it was reasonable to expect the Gamecocks to go after a tight end on the open market. According to The State's Ben Portnoy, Carolina will host transfer tight end CJ Dippre on a visit within the next week.

Dippre logged 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in his career with Maryland. He was in the 2021 recruiting class and has three years of eligibility left, as he only played two games during his true freshman season.

Head coach Shane Beamer has been known for his ability to showcase the best parts of his program. With a new offensive coordinator on the way, Beamer will pitch Dippre on his potential involvement in the offense.

The Gamecocks struggled to get the ball to their playmakers to start the season. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dealt with criticism and ultimately had to pivot his strategy to maximize the offensive potential.

