South Carolina Transfer QB, Dante Reno Finds A Familiar Home
Former South Caorlina QB and four-star recruit, Dante Reno was in the transfer portal, now he will be transferring to Yale to play for his father, Tony Reno.
The South Carolina Gamecocks aren't exaclty in need of a starting quarterback in 2025. QB, LaNorris Sellers is expected to be one of the sport's top signal-callers this season. Additionally, the future at the position for the Gamecocks seems to revolve around both Air Noland and Cutter Woods.
Thus, making the transfer portal entrance from Dante Reno seem to make a bit more sense, especially when you learn where Reno is transferring. The former three-star is going to be headed to Yale not only for an esteemed education, but to play for his father, Tony Reno, who is the head coach at Yale.
Reno was rated a three-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked the 516th-best player in the country, the 33rd-best quarterback, and the fifth-best player in the state of Connecticut, according to composite rankings.
The Gamecocks currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. LaNorris Sellers, Air Noland, and Cutter Woods. However, they are currently experiencing quiet a bit of momentum in the recruitment of Landon Duckworth.
