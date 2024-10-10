South Carolina vs Alabama Predictions - What the Models Say About the Matchup
The South Carolina Gamecocks head into Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon to take on a very ticked off Alabama Crimson Tide team fresh off their worst upset loss in over forty years. The Crimson Tide are one week removed from a loss to Vanderbilt, now they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks are -21.5 point underdogs in this matchup, but let's see just what the computer and predictions models have to say about the matchup between these SEC foes.
South Carolina vs Alabama Predictions
- ESPN's Matchup Predictor - 91.1% Chance Alabama Wins
- ESPN FPI Rating - 24.4 (Ranked 3rd)
- ESPN FPI Rating - 7.4 (Ranked 35th)
South Carolina vs Alabama Official Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Jared Brown, WR, Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, Out
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Doubtful
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB, Probable
- Dalevon Campbell, WR, Probable
- Vandrevius Jacobs, WR, Probable
