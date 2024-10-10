Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Alabama Predictions - What the Models Say About the Matchup

Joseph Griffin, Joseph Griffin

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer speaks with South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer speaks with South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks head into Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon to take on a very ticked off Alabama Crimson Tide team fresh off their worst upset loss in over forty years. The Crimson Tide are one week removed from a loss to Vanderbilt, now they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are -21.5 point underdogs in this matchup, but let's see just what the computer and predictions models have to say about the matchup between these SEC foes.

South Carolina vs Alabama Predictions

  • ESPN's Matchup Predictor - 91.1% Chance Alabama Wins
  • ESPN FPI Rating - 24.4 (Ranked 3rd)
  • ESPN FPI Rating - 7.4 (Ranked 35th)

South Carolina vs Alabama Official Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Jared Brown, WR, Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, Out
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Doubtful
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB, Probable
- Dalevon Campbell, WR, Probable
- Vandrevius Jacobs, WR, Probable

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Joseph Griffin
JOSEPH GRIFFIN

Joseph Griffin
JOSEPH GRIFFIN

Home/Football