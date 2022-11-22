South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Lines, Odds

South Carolina can string together some serious momentum to close the 2022 season. Their win over Tennessee was already program defining, but a sleeping giant lies ahead.

The hatred between Clemson and South Carolina needs no introduction. The stakes are always high, and the games always seem exciting.

An added wrinkle this season is that both programs have a lot to fight for. Clemson is vying to make another CFP appearance, and if they win their next two games, they have a decent shot.

Conversely, South Carolina hopes to knock off their second top-10 opponent in as many weeks. It would be a nice feather in the hat of head coach Shane Beamer, not to mention knocking the Tigers out of playoff contention would make it that much sweeter.

Despite their big win, South Carolina is an early underdog for this game. It will be played at Clemson, giving them some points in a home-field advantage spot.

Fan Duel: Clemson -14.5, SC ML +420

Draft Kings: Clemson -14.5, SC ML +480

Caesars Sportsbook: Clemson -14.5, SC ML +430

The over/under currently sits around 50 points on most sites. The number may have been lower seven days ago, but the Gamecocks' historic offensive performance makes oddsmakers respect them more.

The odds are stacked against the garnet and black, but that was the case last week. Tennessee was the No. 5 team in college football with everything to play for, but South Carolina walked them out of the building.

Clemson must execute and dominate to salvage their CFP chances. The Gamecocks can play pressure free and take risks, making it another kitchen sink game where anything could happen.

