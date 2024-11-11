Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds: Gamecocks Massive Favorite Over Tigers

The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a massive favorite over the Missouri Tigers.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer sings the fight song with his team towards the fans after their win against Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer sings the fight song with his team towards the fans after their win against Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country.

The Gamecocks are now faced with the task of going up against the Missouri Tigers, who narrowly escape past the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their starting quarterback Brady Cook has been banged up which has created some offensive regression. South Carolina on the other hand is playing great football over the last few weeks, and have opened as a massive favorite over Missouri as a result.

South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 13-point favorite over Missouri. The over/under has been set at 44.5 points. The Tigers have won five straight over the Gamecocks

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

