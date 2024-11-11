South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds: Gamecocks Massive Favorite Over Tigers
The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a massive favorite over the Missouri Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country.
The Gamecocks are now faced with the task of going up against the Missouri Tigers, who narrowly escape past the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their starting quarterback Brady Cook has been banged up which has created some offensive regression. South Carolina on the other hand is playing great football over the last few weeks, and have opened as a massive favorite over Missouri as a result.
South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 13-point favorite over Missouri. The over/under has been set at 44.5 points. The Tigers have won five straight over the Gamecocks
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives an Honest Opinion About the SEC
- South Carolina Football Schedule: Ranking Gamecocks' Remaining Opponents
- South Carolina's Defensive Dominance: By the Numbers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!