South Carolina vs. Missouri Sold Out

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be playing another "prove it" type of game on Saturday when they take on the Missouri Tigers, a team they've lost to in the last three seasons.

Head coach Shane Beamer's team has seemingly made it their mission to make this season a revenge tour of sorts, as they've ended a 10-year winless road drought against the Kentucky Wildcats and won their first-ever game against the Texas A&M Aggies in their previous two games.

South Carolina won against the Aggies last Saturday partly due to the raucous environment created by the Garnet and Black faithful in Williams-Brice. It was announced late on Thursday afternoon by the football team's official Twitter account that the game is officially sold out.

It's the Gamecocks' fifth sellout this season, with the sole exception being the South Carolina State contest that was moved up two days ahead of its originally scheduled date due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have an already loyal fanbase invested at levels that haven't been seen in a few years, and that's a dangerous proposition for the Gamecocks' remaining home opponents for this season in the Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

