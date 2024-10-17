Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Oklahoma Official Injury Report

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

The official injury report for South Carolina vs Oklahoma has been released.

South Carolina took Alabama down to the wire last week, recovered an onside kick and had a chance to tie the game up in the close seconds but came up just short. Now South Carolina is shifting their focus to a road trip to play the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma had a rough weekend last week. They were blown out by Texas in the Red River Rivalry and continue to have questions and concerns on offense. They have continued to play freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, but haven't managed to get much momentum on that side of the ball. South Carolina is entering this game with their own offensive issues, such as protecting the football, but a defense that has continued to put the offense in good spots. It's a very similar matchup in some sense.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma Injury Report

South Carolina:
- Jared Brown, WR, Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, Out
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Out
- Payton Mangrum, WR, Questionable
- Cason Henry, OL, Probable

Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Nic Anderson, WR, Out
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Kendel Dolby, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Deion Burks, WR, Questionable
- Kade McIntyre, TE, Questionable
- Sam Franklin, RB, Questionable
- David Stone, DL, Probable

