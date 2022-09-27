Skip to main content

South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Moved Due To Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall sometime later this week and threaten inland South Carolina, the game has been moved to Thursday evening to avoid the severe weather threat regarding the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While there are many things that head coaches of major college football programs like to have control over, one facet of the season coaches will never be able to manipulate, and that's Mother nature.

Hurricane Ian is the latest tropical system threatening to make landfall in the United States, as it has grown into a major Category 3 hurricane over the past 24 hours. While the state of Florida is likely to receive the brunt of Ian's wrath, many projection models have the remnants of Ian moving through and affecting the state of South Carolina throughout the upcoming weekend.

Lou Bezjak of The State Newspaper first reported the possibility earlier this morning; now, the University has officially announced that the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the South Carolina State Bulldogs has been moved to Thursday night with the game kicking off at 7 pm EDT.

With the ongoing situation, we ask that you stay up to date with your local weather stations and NOAA's national hurricane center for the latest information, as depending on where you live, this system could produce life-threatening weather conditions in your area.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19111224
Football

South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Moved Due To Hurricane Ian

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19112295
Football

Jordan Burch's Impressive Progression

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19112345
Football

Cam Smith Makes Splash In Return

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19112289
Football

PFF Stats vs. Charlotte

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19118391
Football

NFL Week Three: Gamecocks In The League

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19111227
Football

Beamer Highlights Importance Of Perimeter Blocking

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19110238
Football

Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina vs. Kentucky

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18911570
Recruiting

Film Review: Elijah Griffin Projects As Immediate Impact Player

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19111231
Football

Offensive Transfers Play Big Role In Charlotte Win

By Andrew Lyon