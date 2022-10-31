South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Line, Odds

Vanderbilt is an improved program currently dismissing negative stigma. The Commodores have been the laughingstock of the SEC, but head coach Clark Lea has them pointed in the right direction.

South Carolina doesn't have time to marvel at Vanderbilt's success. The Gamecocks got a needed reality check this past weekend, suffering a tough loss in front of their home crowd.

Major sportsbooks officially posted the lines for the upcoming matchup. The national audience is still confident in South Carolina and has touted them as a significant road favorite.

Fan Duel: South Carolina -7.5, ML -315

Draft Kings: South Carolina -7, ML -285

Caesars Sportsbook: South Carolina -8, ML -305

The public loves head coach Shane Beamer, which is reflected in these odds. While things aren't perfect, the Gamecocks are still a good team that believes in each other, which is worth several points.

They won't need any motivation to get up for kickoff. College programs hear all the noise, both positive and negative. They may have gotten caught up in the national hype after their Texas A&M win, giving them an important lesson.

The Commodores are powered by the arm of freshman quarterback AJ Swann. Several Power-5 programs passed over the Georgia native, but his arm talent was evident from the first time he saw the field at Cherokee High School.

He's been a pleasant surprise for their offense, as Vanderbilt can efficiently move up and down the field. Their defense gets the job done, and they don't make many mistakes.

Lea has the Commodores playing their best football in recent memory. They are amidst a rebuild themselves, and a win over South Carolina would mean a lot. However, the Gamecocks cannot allow that to happen.

