South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Official Injury Report Released
The official injury report for the South Carolina vs Vanderbilt matchup has been released.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of a massive victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M was undefeated in conference play going into Saturday and the Gamecocks handed their first loss in dominating fashion. They are now faced with a game against Vanderbilt, who has a been a major surprise this season.
Vanderbilt is fresh off of a win this past weekend as well as they defeated the Auburn Tigers at home. The Commodores are ranked 24th in the latest AP poll rankings and clinched bowl eligibility with their win over the Tigers. Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt have proven they are dangerous teams this season, and this weekend they will face off against one another.
The official injury report for both teams were released by the SEC Wednesday. Here is where both teams currently sit in the injury department ahead of the game:
South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Mohamed Kaba, LB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Budy Mack III, DB: Doubtful
- Nick Barrett, DT: Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT: Doubtful
Vanderbilt:
- Zaylin Wood, DL: Out
- Mark Davis, CB: Out
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE : Out
- Grasyon Morgan, OL: Out
- Bradley Mann, DL: Out
- Dariyan Wiley, WR: Questionable
- Quincy Skinner Jr.: Questionable
- Kolbey Taylor, CB: Questionable
- Nate Johnson, QB: Questionable
- Christian James, DL: Questionable
- Deigo Pavia, QB: Probable
- Sedrick ALexander, RB: Probable
