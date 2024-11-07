Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Official Injury Report Released

The official injury report for the South Carolina vs Vanderbilt matchup has been released.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The official injury report for the South Carolina vs Vanderbilt matchup has been released.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of a massive victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M was undefeated in conference play going into Saturday and the Gamecocks handed their first loss in dominating fashion. They are now faced with a game against Vanderbilt, who has a been a major surprise this season.

Vanderbilt is fresh off of a win this past weekend as well as they defeated the Auburn Tigers at home. The Commodores are ranked 24th in the latest AP poll rankings and clinched bowl eligibility with their win over the Tigers. Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt have proven they are dangerous teams this season, and this weekend they will face off against one another.

The official injury report for both teams were released by the SEC Wednesday. Here is where both teams currently sit in the injury department ahead of the game:

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Mohamed Kaba, LB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Budy Mack III, DB: Doubtful
- Nick Barrett, DT: Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT: Doubtful

Vanderbilt:
- Zaylin Wood, DL: Out
- Mark Davis, CB: Out
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE : Out
- Grasyon Morgan, OL: Out
- Bradley Mann, DL: Out
- Dariyan Wiley, WR: Questionable
- Quincy Skinner Jr.: Questionable
- Kolbey Taylor, CB: Questionable
- Nate Johnson, QB: Questionable
- Christian James, DL: Questionable
- Deigo Pavia, QB: Probable
- Sedrick ALexander, RB: Probable

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football