Skip to main content

South Carolina's Bell and Stogner on John Mackey Watch List

The Gamecocks' top tight ends give coach Beamer and new QB Spencer Rattler options.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the reasons quarterback Spencer Rattler has an excellent chance to salvage his career after transferring to the University of South Carolina is the arsenal at his disposal.

One of Rattler's presumed favorite targets will be tight end Austin Stogner, his former teammate at Oklahoma. Both entered the transfer portal and came out the other side in Columbia, where former Oklahoma tight ends coach Shane Beamer is starting his second season as head coach.

Stogner and South Carolina teammate Jaheim Bell on Friday were among the 54 players named to the preseason John Mackey Award Watch List.

The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Bell last season landed on the AP All-Bowl team after catching five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, where South Carolina defeated North Carolina, 38-21. That performance raised his totals to 30 receptions for 497 yards and five TDS. He also has been named to the preseason All-SEC third team.

Stogner appeared in 34 games for the Sooners over the past three seasons, logging 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores.

Rattler lost his starting job at Oklahoma but has nevertheless been named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. The award is presented to the top quarterback in college football.

In 23 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma, Rattler was 15-2 as a starter. He completed 70.1% of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stogner and Rattler
Football

South Carolina's Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner on prestigious watch list

By Nick Fierro24 seconds ago
Cam Smith
Football

Cam Smith and Zacch Pickens lead preseason recognition for South Carolina football team

By Nick Fierro1 hour ago
Screenshot_20201031-191243
Other Sports

Gamecocks Take Care of Mississippi State on Senior Night

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 31, 2020 7:15 PM EDT
Screenshot_20201028-103421
Football

South Carolina And NC State Agree To Two-Year Deal

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 28, 2020 10:39 AM EDT
Screenshot_20201027-215405
Baseball

Garnet and Black World Series Ends With Walk-Off

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 27, 2020 10:03 PM EDT
Screenshot_20201027-214847
Other Sports

Gamecocks Finish 11th at Legends Collegiate Invitational

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 27, 2020 9:52 PM EDT
Screenshot_20201027-214513
Other Sports

Jones Named National Player of the Week

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 27, 2020 9:48 PM EDT
Will_Muschamp_On_Collin_Hill_Thus_Far-5f976c1293eaa218d739a3d6_Oct_27_2020_1_36_37
Football

Will Muschamp's Assessment Of Collin Hill After Five Games

By Chaunte'l PowellOct 26, 2020 9:52 PM EDT
Screenshot_20201026-123335
Football

Game Time And Television Network For Carolina - A&M Game On Hold

By University of South Carolina AthleticsOct 26, 2020 12:36 PM EDT