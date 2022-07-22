South Carolina's Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner on prestigious watch list

One of the reasons quarterback Spencer Rattler has an excellent chance to salvage his career after transferring to the University of South Carolina is the arsenal at his disposal.

One of Rattler's presumed favorite targets will be tight end Austin Stogner, his former teammate at Oklahoma. Both entered the transfer portal and came out the other side in Columbia, where former Oklahoma tight ends coach Shane Beamer is starting his second season as head coach.

Stogner and South Carolina teammate Jaheim Bell on Friday were among the 54 players named to the preseason John Mackey Award Watch List.

The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Bell last season landed on the AP All-Bowl team after catching five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, where South Carolina defeated North Carolina, 38-21. That performance raised his totals to 30 receptions for 497 yards and five TDS. He also has been named to the preseason All-SEC third team.

Stogner appeared in 34 games for the Sooners over the past three seasons, logging 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores.

Rattler lost his starting job at Oklahoma but has nevertheless been named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. The award is presented to the top quarterback in college football.

In 23 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma, Rattler was 15-2 as a starter. He completed 70.1% of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.