BJ Gibson Exits With Injury

South Carolina safety BJ Gibson left the first half with a discernable limp, and his status doesn't look good.

Safety BJ Gibson has come on recently for South Carolina. Unfortunately, the senior safety suffered an injury against Vanderbilt toward the end of the first half that may keep him off the field.

As he went into the locker room with an athletic trainer, Gibson had a noticeable limp. He hasn't officially been ruled out, but things don't look good. South Carolina has a talented backend that should pick up the slack, but his absence would hurt.

South Carolina's secondary has made several plays pushing the Gamecocks to an early lead. The corners have been stellar in man all night, while the safeties are continuously making plays against the run.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.
  • David Spaulding, CB (Unknown) OUT - Beamer did not list Spaulding on the injury report, but he was not on the dress list and will be out.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

