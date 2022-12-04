South Carolina’s Bowl Destination Revealed

Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks became bowl eligible on November 5th when they defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville, an accomplishment that feels like forever due to the rollercoaster ride the team went through in the following month.

The Gamecock followed up their win over the Commodores with an embarrassing loss to the Florida Gators.

Still, South Carolina would shock the country by winning their final two regular-season games against two college football playoff hopefuls in Tennessee and Clemson.

Their solid finish led to a final regular season record of 8-4, and subsequently, games like the Gator Bowl, Reliaquest Bowl, and Citrus Bowl, all vying for the team termed by many to be the hottest team in all of college football.

On Sunday afternoon, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the Gamecocks would play against Notre Dame in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

The Gamecocks look to continue winning, building off an intense two weeks. They continue to break program norms under Beamer, and two bowl wins in his first two seasons would be an excellent start.

